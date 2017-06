Warning signs are up at a beach on Kauai's north shore after a shark sighting Saturday.

County officials closed Haena Beach after a 4-foot black tip reef shark was spotted around 3:30 p.m.

The signs will remain posted and the beach will be off-limits until further notice.

Lifeguards will asses the situation and determine if the beach can be reopened Sunday.

