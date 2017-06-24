Jellyfish halt man's record attempt to swim from Oahu to Kauai

A former Hawaii resident is trying to become the first person to swim solo from Oahu to Kauai.

A former Hawaii resident is trying to become the first person to swim solo from Oahu to Kauai.

Man seeks to become first to finish solo swim from Oahu to Kauai

Man seeks to become first to finish solo swim from Oahu to Kauai

Former Hawaii resident Chris Shoup set out to become the first man to swim across the channel from Oahu to Kauai Friday. But soon after the start of his 75 mile swim, he encountered some painful creatures that put his record attempt on hold.

After starting the trek at Kaena point around 3 p.m. Saturday, Shoup attempted to swim solo towards Kauai's Nawiliwili harbor.

Eight miles in and five hours later, Shoup ran into jellyfish infested waters. Photos show he suffered some painful stings.

"When it hit me, it felt like my whole back was on fire," Shoup said. "It welted up pretty bad. It goes all the way down to my hip."

Shoup was disappointed at first, but he may try again — just not any time soon.

"I don't think I'll really want to jump in here to do this right away again," Shoup laughed. "Everything has to be perfect to make this swim."

One bright spot to the 55-year-old's attempt: dolphins reportedly joined him much of the way.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.