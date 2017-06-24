Man in critical condition after Chinatown stabbing

Honolulu police responded to the scene of a stabbing in Chinatown that left one man in critical condition Saturday.

HPD officers said the call came in around 1:08 p.m.

Officers responded to the corner of Maunakea and King Street. EMS official say a man in his 30's was injured.

Maunakea Street was temporarily closed between King Street and Nimitz Highway for the investigation. The road has since reopened.

it is unclear if any arrests were made in connection with the incident.

This story will be updated.

