1 arrested, 1 in critical after man apparently falls out of pick-up truck bed

A 58-year-old Honolulu man is in critical condition after apparently falling out of the bed of a pick-up truck Friday night, while the driver of the vehicle faces two serious charges.

Honolulu Police say the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Libby and Auiki Street.

A Pearl City man, 44, was driving the truck when police say he blazed through a stop sign while making a left turn.

Three other passengers were reportedly riding in the back of the truck when one passenger, the 58-year-old Honolulu man, was ejected.

HPD said he was sitting on top of the side railing of the truck's bed.

He was taken to an emergency room in critical condition.

The driver was arrested, and now faces charges of negligent injury in the first degree, and driving under the influence.

Speed and alcohol appear to factors, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hawaii does have regulations regarding passengers riding in the bed of trucks.

Current law requires all seats in the cab to be occupied before a passenger can ride in the back, and anyone in the truck bed must be at least 13 years old.

