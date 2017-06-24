A drunk driver changed her life forever. She wants tougher laws to save others the same fate

Kai is 6 months old. His mother, Lorenia Leyva-Andrews, says he gets his friendly personality and long eyelashes from his father, Paul.

Twice a week, Paul would take Kai to Gymboree for bubbles and puppets and father-son fun.

But no longer.

Last month, police say, a drunk driver hit Paul while he was riding home from work on his moped at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Atkinson Drive.

Police say the driver -- 46-year-old Jerry Putnam, of Salt Lake -- fled the scene.

Putnam was later arrested for driving under the influence and failure to render aid. Paul died three days later.

Now, Leyva-Andrews is forced to raise Kai as a single mother.

"We just got married and we just had our baby and he's so young. We were really, really happy together,” she said.

Leyva-Andrews said an Uber driver and passenger actually chased the driver down and documented the damage on his car.

Putnam was released pending investigation but got his license taken away for a year. He has not been charged.

"I just want to tell him that whenever he thinks that his life is hard or sad, mine and my baby's life is always gonna be harder and sadder because he took away the most important person to us," Leyva-Andrews said.

On Friday, a new law passed that would require repeat DUI offenders to wear alcohol monitoring bracelets. That would not have applied in this case since Putnam had no prior drunk driving offenses.

Still, Leyva-Andrews believes there should be tougher laws for all drunk drivers.

"I just can't believe that with Lyft and Uber and everything there is now that somebody still drinks and drives, it's not fair, it's just not fair," she said.

Right now, Kai is too young to realize what's going on. But Leyva-Andrews says one day he will.

"I can't think about it sometimes because he might not know now, but it's something that he's gonna have to live with forever, not having a dad … because somebody took that away from us."

