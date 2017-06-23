Kauai mayor refuses to sign budget bill over council's decision to tap into reserve funds

The Kauai County budget will take effect next month without Mayor Bernard Carvalho's signature.

The mayor said not signing the budget was his way of letting the public know his frustration with the council for using surplus funds to cover the budget's $1.5 million shortfall.

Carvalho said he thought everyone was on the same page -- that raising property taxes was the best way to ensure Kauai remained financially stable into the future. Carvalho added that using reserve funds is a short-term solution.

"Next year, it's another $7.5 million that we going be in debt. So what? You going go into the reserve again? And then you end up with zero? When next year comes around, no tell me, 'I told you so.' Because we did," said Carvalho.

For the last two years, the mayor said he worked with the council on a financial plan that included a property tax increase of 9 cents for every $1,000 of home value, with all of the new money dedicated to fixing Kauai's roads.

County Council chairman Mel Rapozo said he told the mayor early on in discussions that he would not support a tax increase unless it was the only option.

"To add a burden, an additional tax burden, on our families... we just didn't feel that was necessary at this time," Rapozo said.

Rapozo said the county surplus is nearly $40 million, and historically, there is always extra money at the end of the fiscal year.



Here's a look at the surplus funds over the last three years:

Fiscal year 2014: $15 million

Fiscal year 2015: $14 million

Fiscal year 2016: $12 million

Rapozo said the county can afford to take out $1.5 million.

"It's simply utilizing those funds today because we know at the end of the fiscal year we'll be able to replace it," Rapozo said.

There is one thing Carvalho and Rapozo do agree on: That the decision by state lawmakers to cut the counties' share of the hotel room tax by $10 million made it impossible to balance the budget.

