Big Island car theft suspect re-apprehended after he was mistakenly released

Authorities mistakenly released an auto theft suspect from Hawaii Community Correctional Center on the Big Island on Friday.

Keanu Krause was a free man for a few hours Friday afternoon after a paperwork mix-up prompted his release.

Police arrested the 21-year-old last week for car theft and he was being held on a $160,000 bail.

Officials blamed the mistaken release on the court system.

District courts dismissed Krause’s case. However, Circuit Court has yet to issue any orders.

Police dispatched officers to find Krause around 2:45 p.m., and apprehended him just before 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.