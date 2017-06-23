New site allows sex assault victims to track progress of rape kit testing

Authorities have matched some of the DNA profiles obtained from 180 recently processed rape kits with potential perpetrators in a national offender database - a development that could lead to solving years-old crimes or prevent serial sex offenders from committing new ones.More >>
Outrage from lawmakers and victim's advocates after a Hawaii News Now story about the destruction of more than a thousand, untested sex assault evidence kits.
Hawaii News Now has learned that the Honolulu Police Department destroyed more than a thousand, untested sex assault kits, crucial pieces of evidence to develop DNA profiles for rape suspects.
King tides are expected to begin Thursday.
