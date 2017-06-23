Hawaii named 'worst state to make a living' ... again

At least we're consistent: For a seventh straight year, Hawaii has been named the worst state to make a living thanks to its astronomical cost of living.

The ranking, put together annually by MoneyRates.com, says while Hawaii has the 10th-highest median wage nationwide, that's not enough to make up for living expenses that are two-thirds higher than in the rest of the nation. The high cost of living is compounded by one of the highest state tax income burdens in the nation.

To put together the ranking, MoneyRates considered median salary, state tax rates, cost of living and unemployment rates.

In Hawaii, the median income is $40,030 and its tax rate on average income is 5.8 percent.

On the bright side, Hawaii has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation.

California took the no. 2 spot for worst states to make a living, while Montana rounded out the top three.

Meanwhile, Washington was named the best state to make a living, followed by Minnesota and Illinois.

