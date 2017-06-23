Report: 'Island attitude' makes Hawaii drivers among most courteous in nation

Some of the nation’s most courteous drivers live in Hawaii, according to a new report released Friday.

Hawaii took the No. 6 spot behind Idaho, New Mexico, Oregon, Montana and Alaska. The state was given an “A” grade for driving safely.

The report by Kars4kids is part of a summer driving awareness campaign titled "Drive Human." The purpose is to promote better driving habits on roads across the country.

To conduct the report, Kars4kids surveyed 50 licensed in each state using an online questionnaire.

Drivers were asked about how how aggressive they are in traffic, whether they let cars merge, and how they respond to tailgaters, along with other questions.

The campaign credits good driving in Hawaii to the “island attitude,” saying drivers in the Aloha State show patience on the road.

The report gave Hawaii "Bs" and "As" for every category, except using turning signals, which received a “C.”

All 50 states were ranked and three received an overall “F” ranking. In last place — New York.

