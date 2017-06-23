Small Honolulu station monitors, predicts Hawaii's king tides

The king tides set to roll in Friday afternoon are poised to be among the highest in Hawaii since record-keeping started 112 years.

Hawaii braces for another episode of king tides — and scientists warn there's more to come

As Oahu braces for another king tide episode, scientists are pouring over tide level data collected in a small research station near the airport.

The Honolulu station is one of many managed by the Center for Operational Oceanographic Products and Services nationwide, but the only one on Oahu.

And it's vital to helping scientists better understand tide trends — and how to protect Hawaii's coastlines.

The tide station collects data on ocean’s tides, currents, coastal storms and more.

In order to do that, scientists use a series of sensors and algorithms that allow them to measure various oceanographic and meteorological parameters.

Tide predictions from the station provide heights and times of tides, while predictions for currents provide the times and maximum speed. Tidal benchmarks are set up along the coast and around the station to help record these changes.

However, the station’s researchers can only predict astronomical tides. Meteorological tide predictions account for the effects of wind, rain, and other short-term meteorological events.

