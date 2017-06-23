Small Honolulu station monitors, predicts Hawaii's king tides

In order to do that, scientists use a series of sensors and algorithms that allow them to measure various oceanographic and meteorological parameters.
Tide predictions from the station provide heights and times of tides, while predictions for currents provide the times and maximum speed. Tidal benchmarks are set up along the coast and around the station to help record these changes.
However, the station’s researchers can only predict astronomical tides. Meteorological tide predictions account for the effects of wind, rain, and other short-term meteorological events.