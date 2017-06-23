Kaiser track and field athlete named Gatorade Hawaii Player of the Year

Some of the nation’s most courteous drivers live in Hawaii according to a new report released Friday.More >>
Some of the nation’s most courteous drivers live in Hawaii according to a new report released Friday.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.More >>
As Oahu braces for another king tide episode, scientists are pouring over tide level data collected in a small research station near the airport.More >>
As Oahu braces for another king tide episode, scientists are pouring over tide level data collected in a small research station near the airport.More >>
At least we're is consistent: For a seventh straight year, Hawaii has been named the worst state to make a living thanks to its astronomical cost of living.More >>
At least we're is consistent: For a seventh straight year, Hawaii has been named the worst state to make a living thanks to its astronomical cost of living.More >>