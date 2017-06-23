Kaiser track and field athlete named Gatorade Hawaii Player of the Year

By Kimi Andrew

HNN Summer Intern

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -- Gatorade has named 2017 Kaiser High graduate Kristen O’Handley the Hawaii Girls Track and Field Player of the Year.

Gatorade has been honoring outstanding high school athletes for 32 years. The award not only recognizes excellence in athletics, but academics and character as well.

The 5-foot-10 senior excelled in various track and field events such as the 100-meter dash, 200-meter dash, 400-meter dash and high jump.

Along with her achievements on the field, O’Handley was the co-founder and vice president of Kaiser’s Agriculture Club.

She also volunteered for local wetland restoration organizations as well as youth track programs, all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA.

In a post last year on Next College Student Athlete, a website for aspiring student athletes to reach out to college recruiters, O'Handley said she plans to attend a university "where both my athletic and academic abilities will be challenged."

O’Handley signed a letter of intent to participate in track and field at Portland State University on a scholarship this fall.

Kaiser High School coach Kevil Kruzona said of O'Handley that she "can be successful at any event on the track."

"She works very hard, she has great family support and she’s just a wonderful student-athlete," he said, in a news release.

As Gatorade Player of the Year, O’Handley will be able to choose either a national or local youth sports organization that gets a $1,000 grant from the Gatorade Play It Forward program.

O’Handley is now a finalist for the distinguished Gatorade National Girls Track and Field Athlete of the Year, which will be announced later this month.

