New coconut rhinoceros beetle infestation discovered on Oahu

State survey crews have found an infestation of the plant-damaging, coconut rhinoceros beetle on the Pearl City peninsula.

The infestation is north of previously-known clusters that were mainly on military property.

The Hawaii Department of Agriculture is asking property owners in the area for continued cooperation in spotting the beetles and working with survey crews.

“We cannot emphasize enough how important it is for residents to allow our crews to survey their yards if we have any hope to control the spread of this serious pest,” said Scott Enright, chairman of the Hawaii Board of Agriculture. “As evidenced in the past, the cooperation of residents is key to the success of eradication and control efforts.”

The expanded survey areas are from the H-1 freeway to the Pearl Harbor Bike Path between Lehua Avenue and Leeward Community College.

Coconut rhinoceros beetles are capable of killing all palm species and attacking bananas, taro, pineapples, and sugarcane.

The beetles and larva like to hide in green waste and mulch piles. The HDOA recommends inspecting any mulch piles regularly.

