The Pineapple Room at Ala Moana gets yellow food safety placard

The Pineapple Room at Ala Moana Center received a yellow health inspection rating this week due to poor food storage and preparation.

Department of Health inspectors gave the semi-upscale eatery a conditional pass after finding several food prep violations.

According to the report, employees did not wear gloves when handling ready-to-eat foods such as grilled cheese and celery.

Also, the examiner observed three containers of beef stock being stored on the ground, which led to another violation of a “dirty” floor due to lack of daily cleaning.

The rating is not the first for the restaurant started by popular Hawaii chef Alan Wong.

The Pineapple Room received a yellow placard in December 2015 for similar cleanliness issues.

Eateries are given green, yellow or red placards as part of the state's food inspection rating system.

Establishments are given yellow conditional passes if two or more major violations are found or if a major violation remains uncorrected. Eateries given conditional passes have two business days to correct the violations.

Food inspection ratings for restaurants across Hawaii are available online.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.