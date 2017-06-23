Hawaiian Word of the Day: Ku`ialua

Aloha, the Hawaiian word of the day is Ku`ialua. Sometimes referred to by its shortened name, lua, Ku`ialua is a Hawaiian martial art which teaches strategy in hand-to-hand combat. Ku`ialua uses bone breaking, dislocating bones at the joints and pressure points to disarm an opponent. More than just a martial art, Ku`ialua requires physical, mental and spiritual commitment and balance. Masters of Ku`ialua were personal bodyguards to the high chiefs.

