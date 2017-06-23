Summer Concert Series: Aja Gample - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Summer Concert Series: Aja Gample

Our Summer Concert Series continues with Aja Gample.

She was nominated this year from two Na Hoku Hanohano Awards including  "Most Promising Artist" of the Year & "EP of the Year."

It was for her debut E-P "Hua`i."

You can catch her forming this Sunday on Maui at the Hawaiian Slack Key Festival.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly