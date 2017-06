Maui County mayor Alan Arakawa stopped by on Sunrise to discuss problems facing the Honoapiilani Highway. He has previously said the two-lane highway has been plagued for years by high surf and traffic.

Arakawa also spoke about the transition of three hospitals to Kaiser. Starting July 1, Kaiser will take over Maui Memorial Medical Center, Kula Hospital Clini and Lanai Community Hospital as part of the state's privatization plan.



Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.