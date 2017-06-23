Friday is the last day to purchase Fourth of July Firecracker permits

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
Wednesday, June 21 2017 5:51 PM EDT2017-06-21 21:51:30 GMT
(Image: Hawaii News Now/File)
July Fourth is the quintessential family holiday, and it's just around the corner.More >>
July Fourth is the quintessential family holiday, and it's just around the corner.More >>
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -
Anyone wanting to celebrate the Fourth of July with firecrackers is running out of time to purchase a permit.
The last day to buy permits on Oahu is Friday, June 23.
Firecracker sales begin on June 29. They may be set off only on July 4 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.
One permit is valid for the purchase of up to 5,000 firecrackers.
If you are opting to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals, click here for a full list of firework shows across the state.
Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.