Friday is the last day to purchase Fourth of July Firecracker permits

July Fourth is the quintessential family holiday, and it's just around the corner.

LIST: Where to see fireworks on July Fourth

Anyone wanting to celebrate the Fourth of July with firecrackers is running out of time to purchase a permit.

The last day to buy permits on Oahu is Friday, June 23.

Firecracker sales begin on June 29. They may be set off only on July 4 between the hours of 1 p.m. and 9 p.m.

One permit is valid for the purchase of up to 5,000 firecrackers.

If you are opting to leave the pyrotechnics to the professionals, click here for a full list of firework shows across the state.

