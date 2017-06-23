U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono to undergo surgery to remove lesion from - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono to undergo surgery to remove lesion from rib in cancer battle

WASHINGTON D.C. (HawaiiNewsNow) -

U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono is preparing to undergo another surgery in her ongoing battle with stage four kidney cancer.

Sen. Hirono is set to remove a lesion from a rib in a surgery next week. 

This is the latest development in Hirono's cancer battle. 

She first announced her diagnosis in May. Last month, she had her kidney removed. 

Sen. Hirono said her doctors in D.C. gave her a favorable prognosis, and she's vowing to run for re-election.

Her latest surgery is scheduled for Tuesday.

