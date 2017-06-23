Kona residents urged to reduce water usage while 4 wells still inoperable

Older picture of Keopu Deepwell when it was operational. Completion date is scheduled for December 20, 2017. (Courtesy: Hawaii County Dept. of Water Supply)

Hualalai Deepwell. Pump and motor have been extracted. Completion date is scheduled for November 26, 2017. (Courtesy: Hawaii County Dept. of Water Supply)

Piping for Palani Deepwell which was extracted from the well. Completion date is scheduled for October 30, 2017. (courtesy: Hawaii County Dept. of Water Supply)

Keahuolu Deepwell discharge. Repairs were completed for this well at the end of January 2017. (Courtesy: Hawaii County Dept. of Water Supply)

North Kona residents are no longer cutting back on water usage while most of the wells that service the area are still inoperable, according to the Hawaii County Department of Water Supply.

In January, officials sent a notice to customers alerting them that four of the seven water wells in the mauka region were currently under repair until further notice. They asked everyone to cut back on usage by 25-percent.

Officials said customers were cooperating at first. But a recent evaluation shows consumer are either forgetting or just not listening.

“Basically, an evaluation showed us that water usage climbed back up to normal, pre-restriction amounts. That's why we're pleading for this continued cooperation and reduction of water use,” said Keith Okamoto, Manager and Chief Engineer of Hawaii Island Department of Water Supply.

Okamoto said it is common and expected for the pumps and motors to break down. But he said it is highly unlikely to have four wells under repair at the same time.

“This situation is all on us. The fact that we have four wells currently being repaired, that's all on us," he said.

Okamoto said if customers don't cut back on water use, the department may have to reduce hours that water is available.

Wendi Wasson who owns Honu Kai Bed & Breakfast said she tells her guests to limit showers to five minutes

"We are doing our part to try and reduce any water consumption as per their request because the last thing any business or anybody needs is to be out of water," Wasson.

Wasson says she doesn't understand why nothing has been done in five months.

"We believe that it has been taking way too long and for enough resources not being provided to the Kona side who produces 70-percent of the island's revenue seems to be taking way longer than it should be," Wasson said.

Okamoto said it is taking so long to repair because the pumps and motors are so massive and are custom-made manufactured on the mainland.

"They're 600 to 800 horsepower. 700 gpm (gallons per minute) to 1400 gpm capacity, lifting water approximately a quarter mile in depth, so under a lot of stress and strain...so normally we account and prepare and budget for repairing these wells before they fail. But for some reason, this particular situation, we fell behind the eight ball I guess," he said.

Okamoto said they hope to get the first of the wells back in service next month.

"We're looking at ways on how to be better so we're not in this situation again. Including things like having a spare pump and motor for those critical facilities, the large, high capacity, high horse power facilities...and looking down for future wells we construct. Think we're gonna move away from these huge, large capacity, high horse power, single wells and shift to more redundant, in other words, two smaller wells that total up to that same capacity of a larger one. So if one goes down, still have another one as back up," Okamoto said.

Okamoto said they are also looking at installing better monitoring equipment to give them a longer lead time or some sort of indication on when these pumps or motors could fail.

Some of the restrictions for Kona residents include no lawn sprinkling, no car washing, and washing only full loads of laundry and dishes. Other restrictions can be found here.

