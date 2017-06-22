NOAA: King tides last month confirmed as highest in recorded history

By: Pono Suganuma, Digital Content Intern

Honolulu (Hawaii News Now) - The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association has confirmed preliminary data that indicates the king tides observed on May 27, 2017 were the highest in recorded history.

NOAA says the tides that day reached a record of 3.08 feet, the highest in the 112 years since tide data has been monitored.

NOAA released an interactive tide chart from the last week of May, which shows green markers for verified tide measurements and how these measurements coincide with the association’s predictions.

NOAA warns that there could still be future damage as communities around the state recover from this past month’s coastal flooding.

With the start of hurricane season, NOAA predicts that Hawaii residents can expect similar king-sized tides this month and in July.

