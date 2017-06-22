TRAFFIC: West bound rush hour slow going as HECO crews fix damaged utility pole

(Image: West bound traffic via traffic cams, Hawaii News Now)

One west bound lane of Farrington Highway is closed near the Kahe Power Plant as HECO crews perform emergency repairs to a damaged utility pole.

Officials say around 3 p.m. Thursday, a car crashed into a utility pole in Nanakuli.

HECO crews are on scene along with HPD officers directing traffic.

Traffic on the H-1 Freeway is backed up for miles into Kapolei and Makakilo.

Repairs to the pole are expected to last into the night.

This story will be updated.

