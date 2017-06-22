Court in classrooms? A new law expands one program that could make that a reality

Governor David Ige was scheduled to sign 11 bills into law during a ceremony at the State Capitol on Thursday, including measures on everything from housing projects to fire sprinklers.

First launched in January as a test, Community Outreach Court has been proven successful in reducing court case backlog while helping some homeless get social services after resolving unsettled legal matters.

Defendants are mostly homeless individuals charged with multiple low-level non-violent crimes.

State public defender Jack Tonaki says the system has cleared a number of cases clogging the court system.

"We've been able to handle 25 participants. But the total number of charges or cases that have been resolved is well over 300," he said.

Crimes range from drinking alcohol in public to trespassing in a park after hours.

Instead of jail time, defendants agree to community service or to attend mental health or substance abuse meetings.

"They want to come to court now. They want to resolve their cases. Some of them have gotten jobs as a result of disposing their cases. There's about five of them that have been placed in housing," Honolulu prosecuting attorney Keith Kaneshiro said.

Governor Ige signed into law SB718 Thursday which expands the program.

Depending on funding, the courts could eventually convene in public schools, rec centers and places easier for homeless defendants to access, so they are able to make it to their hearings.

"It clears the docket, really allows folks to be able to get the legal aspects clear so that we can actually get them into housing," said Heather Lusk of the CHOW Project.

"When you have these outstanding citations, you have outstanding bench warrants on you, that prevents you from getting a lot of social services. It can prevent you from getting housing, can certainly prevent you from getting a drivers license, prevent you from getting an ID card," Tonaki said.

He estimates that 90 percent of the defendants who've gone through the court successfully completed their community service and counseling programs.

Kaneshiro said until funding is secured to take the court into community settings, it will probably extend to rural courtrooms around Oahu.

"It means we get all these cases off the court calendar allows the court to concentrate on more serious cases," he said.

