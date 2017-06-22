An L&L plate lunch for 76 cents? It doesn’t get much better than that

By: Pono Suganuma, Digital Content Intern

HONOLULU (Hawaii News Now) - Early Thursday morning, L&L Hawaiian Barbeque at the Keeaumoku Walmart was bustling with people waiting to buy an ono plate lunch for only 76 cents.

Nearly 1,500 people lined up outside the building since the crack of dawn.

“I caught the bus and I got to Ala Moana just before six,” said Alfred Abordo, who caught the bus from Ewa Beach.

Customers had the chance to enjoy a kalua pig and cabbage, chicken katsu or hamburger steak plate lunch from the famous local food chain.

Chicken katsu seemed to be the people’s favorite choice of the day. Bryan Andaya, who serves as the L&L Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, said the chicken katsu plate is what L&L does best.

“That's what put us on the map, that's what made us famous and that's what we're known for,” Andaya said.

The annual 76-cent plate lunch promotion was held to commemorate L&L’s opening in 1976. The revenue raised will be donated to Goodwill Hawaii, a non-profit charity that helps people find employment.

“It's kinda great to just give back to the community because it's really within the community that we function,” said Andaya, who also volunteers at Goodwill Hawaii. “And the better the community can be, the better we are as a business, the better we are as a society.”

L&L and Walmart will match the revenue raised from today’s promotion and donate the additional funds to Goodwill.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Right Reserved.