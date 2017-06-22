Dispute between police commissioner & former police chief will be decided by ethics commission

The Honolulu ethics commission is now involved in a battle brewing between the former police chief and an outspoken police commissioner.

Louis Kealoha was forced to retire because of an FBI public corruption investigation. The police commission now has to decide if the city should pay for his attorneys to defend him against a civil lawsuit.

One of Kealoha's attorney, Kevin Sumida, filed a motion saying Commissioner Loretta Sheehan should be excluded from discussions regarding the former chief. He claims she is biased against him.

"He has every right to do that and Commissioner Sheehan has every right to defend herself," says Commission Chair Max Sword.

Commissioner Sheehan adamantly disputes the claims by Kealoha's attorney.

"His request for me to recuse myself is baseless," Sheehan says, "He makes allegations that are not true, he engages in rank speculation, and so I look forward to the ethics commission deciding that there's no reason for me to recuse myself."

Commissioner Sheehan filed her response to the claims.

It's unclear when the ethics commission will make a decision.

The attorney for Kealoha, Sumida was at the police commission meeting Wednesday but never acknowledged the media requests for comment.

