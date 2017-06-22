Returning 'king tides' expected to near last month's record levels

University of Hawaii researchers say this month's king tides are expected to be some of the highest tides recorded since record keeping started 112 years ago.

That being said, they say the impact this time around will be about the same as last month because while the tides are higher, sea levels are lower -- so it evens out.

"Instead of about a foot above normal, sea level anomalies will be down closer to about a half a foot, and the tides this month are just a little bigger than May," said Matthew Widlanski, researcher at the UH Sea Level Center.

Erosion and flooding are all possible in coastal communities Friday and Saturday. Widlanski says these king tides provide a glimpse of what to expect in the future.

"That type of event we expect to become more frequent in the future with sea level rise and the impacts gradually becoming potentially more severe. We also have the gradual global sea level rise, melting land ice, and warming oceans that create the conditions for these type of recurring events to become more and more frequent over time," said Widlanski.

With more public awareness around king tides, the university's SeaGrant program says hundreds of people are now participating in its citizens science project -- where people take photos of king tide activity in their neighborhoods.

"We had 900 photographs submitted in the month of May alone and we had 200 new people sign up to participate in the project. That is going to be really great for us to understand the local community level impacts of these high water level events," said Katy Hintzen, coastal resilience specialist for the UH SeaGrant program.

Hintzen is hoping more residents on the neighbor islands will begin participating in the project.

With the highest king tides to date expected in July -- plus hurricane season -- the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency says this research is critical to help emergency responders prepare for crisis.

"When a hurricane comes in, it brings in storm surge. so if this all comes together at the same time, we're going to have some problems," said Vern Miyagi, Administrator for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

