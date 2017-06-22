Governor signs slew of new bills into law

Governor David Ige was scheduled to sign 11 bills into law during a ceremony at the State Capitol on Thursday, including measures on everything from housing projects to fire sprinklers.

The first three, signed at 9 a.m., increased administrative fines for ethics and financial disclosure violations. Others included extending a prohibition on county requirements for automatic sprinklers and expanding types of rental housing projects that can receive tax exemptions.

One of the bills established a community court outreach project in the City and County of Honolulu, while another required the state Department of Public Safety to issue inmates civil ID cards or help them obtain birth certificates that are necessary for re-entry into society.

Governor Ige will live stream through the governor’s website.

Full list of bills:

HB 508, HB 511, HB 852: Ethics violation fines increased

SB 611: Fire Sprinklers

HB 1179: Rental Housing Projects

SB 718: Community Courts

HB 845: Inmate Re-entry IDs

HB 957: Heat Abatement

HB 916: Loan Repayment for Health Care Professionals

HB 89, HB 90: Hospital and Nursing Sustainability

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.