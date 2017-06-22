Schatz: GOP health bill 'disastrous,' won't help our country

Members of Hawaii's Congressional delegation say a draft of the Senate's GOP healthcare bill – which slashes Medicaid funding and provides large tax breaks for America's wealthiest citizens – is 'worse than the House bill' that narrowly passed last month.

A 'discussion' draft of the measure was released Thursday. The bill also reduces funding for Planned Parenthood ends penalties for those who don’t buy insurance, a current proponent of President Obama's Affordable Care Act.

Rather than crafting premium rates around age, as was done in Obamacare, the Senate's proposal instead focuses on income, providing assistance and aid to low-income people and their families.

Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono says the Senate proposal increases the cost of healthcare for those who can least afford it.

“There is a huge tax cut for the richest people in our country, with both the House and the Senate versions of these bills, and this tax cut is on the backs of the poorest, sickest, oldest people in our country,” Sen. Hirono said. “It is unconscionable."

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says eliminating the individual mandate found in Obamacare will actually increase available insurance options, thus reducing healthcare costs in a competitive market.

"We'll eliminate costly Obamacare costs passed on to consumers so we can put downward pressure on premiums, expand tax-free Health Savings Accounts and deploy targeted tax credits, so we can help defray out-of-pocket costs," Sen. McConnell said.

This bill cuts Medicaid more than the House bill. It will gut opioid coverage and nursing come care. https://t.co/7QYZPKIvJI — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) June 22, 2017

Senator Brian Schatz says the measure creates higher healthcare costs that will result in fewer insured Americans, a claim supported by research from the Congressional Budget Office.

“What this proposal is essentially eviscerates essential health benefits,” Sen. Schatz said. “I have my view, the Republicans have their view, but right now, you're about to walk one-sixth of the American economy off a cliff. And you're also about to harm tens of millions of individuals in all of our home states.”

In addition to state waivers for health benefits and repealing Obamacare taxes, the bill also provides funding to help fight the opioid crisis in America.

The Senate's healthcare proposal has not yet been submitted to President Trump, though Republican leaders in the Senate say a vote on the measure could be scheduled as early as next week.

