WATCH: Hawaii News Now's full broadcast of Hokulea's return home

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
Congressional aides and lobbyists say Senate Republicans would cut Medicaid, end penalties for people not buying insurance and erase a raft of tax increases as part of their long-awaited health care bill.More >>
University of Hawaii researchers say this month's king tides are expected to be some of the highest tides recorded since record keeping started 112 years ago.More >>
University of Hawaii researchers say this month's king tides are expected to be some of the highest tides recorded since record keeping started 112 years ago.More >>
Members of Hawaii's Congressional delegation say a draft of the Senate's GOP healthcare bill – which slashes Medicaid funding and provides large tax breaks for America's wealthiest citizens – is 'worse than the House bill' that narrowly passed last month.More >>
Members of Hawaii's Congressional delegation say a draft of the Senate's GOP healthcare bill – which slashes Medicaid funding and provides large tax breaks for America's wealthiest citizens – is 'worse than the House bill' that narrowly passed last month.More >>
Governor David Ige was scheduled to sign 11 bills into law during a ceremony at the State Capitol on Thursday, including measures on everything from housing projects to fire sprinklers.More >>
Governor David Ige was scheduled to sign 11 bills into law during a ceremony at the State Capitol on Thursday, including measures on everything from housing projects to fire sprinklers.More >>
A missile intercept test was conducted late Wednesday from Kauai, but was unsuccessful, the U.S. Navy said.More >>
A missile intercept test was conducted late Wednesday from Kauai, but was unsuccessful, the U.S. Navy said.More >>