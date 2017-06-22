Hanauma Bay commercial parking lot closed

A water line break closed the Hanauma Bay commercial vehicle parking lot on Thursday, and the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation says repairs to the line will keep the lot closed for the remainder of the day.

The city says they hope to have the repairs finished by Friday, depending on “how quickly the repairs and paving can occur.”

The regular lot remains open and has not yet reached capacity.

The story will be updated as the city releases more information.

