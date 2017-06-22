Jurassic World sequel, filming in Hawaii, gets official title

The sequel to Universal Pictures' blockbuster hit 'Jurassic World' – currently filming in Hawaii – has been given an official titled.

'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' is scheduled to hit theaters on June 22, 2018. The release of the title, and a new movie poster, was scheduled exactly one year prior to the films debut.

Dinosaurs, smoke machines and large black tarps have been spotted in Hawaii over recent days, taking up nearly half of the He'eia Kea Small Boat Harbor, where commercial and privately owned boats usually sit.

A portion of Kamehameha highway will remain closed through Thursday, with on-off traffic interruptions on Friday and for portions of next week, while crews continue to film the movie. .

