Be fit in no time with mindful multitasking

You can be more fit and healthy in body, mind, heart, and spirit without taking any extra time. Do you have time to exercise, set goals, do affirmations, practice gratitude, meditate, and pray? With Mindful Multitasking, you can do all those things and more while doing something else. Use the time you’re driving, showering, or waiting for the microwave to exercise physically, mentally, emotionally, and spiritually, and become healthier and happier in no time.

Author Makana Risser Chai is an attorney who founded a Silicon Valley training company. In 1998, she decided to move to Hawai‘i, and is now a certified massage therapist, stress and wellness consultant, forgiveness facilitator, and instructor of yoga and Pilates. She is the author of two books on ancient Hawaiian healing through lomilomi massage. She speaks on Mindful Multitasking, well-being, work-life balance, and stress management for corporations and associations.

For more information, visit www.MakanaChai.com

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.