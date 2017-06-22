Public meeting to address Red Hill fuel storage tank upgrade project

A public meeting will be held Thursday to discuss the planning and progress of the Red Hill Underground Fuel Storage Facility.

Three years ago, the underground fuel tanks suffered from a jet fuel leak nearly 100 feet above a major aquifer. The tanks are more than 70 years old without any modern upgrades or modifications.

Thursday’s meeting will be hosted by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Hawaii Department of Health, the U.S. Navy and the Defense Logistics Agency at Moanalua Middle School at 6 p.m.

The meeting will provide information on the progress to the Red Hill Fuel Storage Tank Project and address the public’s questions and concerns.

The project includes plans to upgrade the facility’s infrastructure, operations and maintenance procedures.

Despite critics’ appeals for improvements, the U.S. Navy says water tests show drinking water is safe and the facility is in “great condition.”

Investigative work on the groundwater under and around the facility will also be provided.

