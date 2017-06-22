Paws & Plants: A benefit for the Hawaiian Humane Society

Join Art Bridge Events at the Hawaiian Humane Society for an evening celebrating our love of paws & plants. Bring your pets, loved ones and your crafting smiles for a night under the stars planting succulents, creating terrariums while enjoying sips & bites -- all benefiting the animals.

Paws & Plants takes place on Friday, June 23th from 7pm-9:30pm. Tickets are $55 per person. The event is open all night with terrarium instruction at 7pm or 8pm. Included in the instruction will be a large 8" glass globe terrarium, 3 locally grown succulents, decor, shells, soil, rocks, moss, drift wood, instruction, basic knowledge and care.

For more information about Paws & Plants, visit ArtBridgeEventsHI.com

