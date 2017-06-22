Hawaiian monk seal causes traffic backlog in Olowalu

A Hawaiian monk seal was reported as the source of heavy traffic in Olowalu on Wednesday.

The seal was laying on Honoapiillani Highway when police arrived to protect it from oncoming drivers.

The seal might have been brought in by the high surf and tides that were washing over the highway.

It was removed later in the day by federal officials.

Viewer Asa Ellison sent in photos late Wednesday afternoon.

