Forecast: New round of 'king tides' to roll in today

A warm Thursday is unfolding.

Trade winds are light this morning and are forecast to pick up this afternoon. We certainly hope so!

The afternoon high in Honolulu is expected to be 88 degrees. Trades will be 10-20 mph at their afternoon peak.

A new south swell is expected later today. That has forecasters maintaining the advisory for south shores even though heights may be below the threshold much of today.

A new episode of "king tides" begins today and will continue through the weekend. Tides could be a half foot above the forecast heights. Due to the elevated surf, south shores are most at risk for coastal flooding, but all shores will be impacted.

Today's waves will be 5-8 feet south, 3-5 feet west, 2-4 feet east, less than 2 feet north.

High Surf Advisory for all south shores.

Small Craft Advisory for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Maalea Bay, along with coastal waters south and west of the Island of Hawaii.

King Tides: Today 3:22 p.m. +2.5', Friday 4:07 p.m. +2.58', Saturday 4:52 p.m. +2.58'. Times and heights are for Honolulu.

