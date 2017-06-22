Mysterious streaks in sky likely from failed missile intercept test off Kauai

A missile intercept test was conducted late Wednesday from Kauai, but it was unsuccessful, the U.S. Navy said.

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency and the Japan Ministry of Defense launched a medium-range ballistic missile from the Pacific Missile Range Facility around 7:20 p.m., but the destroyer USS John Paul Jones failed to intercept it, according to the Navy.

Hawaii residents from as far away as Oahu sent in photos of the missile test, wondering what the mysterious streaks of light in the sky were.

This was the second intercept test. The previous intercept test in February was successful.

The Pentagon touted the successful test as proof that the U.S. can defend itself from a North Korean attack.

The weapon system is currently in the development phase and is being tested by the MDA and Japan.

