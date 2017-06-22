Honolulu officials work to curb bustling sublease tactics

HONOLULU (AP) - Officials on the Hawaii island of Oahu are looking for ways to cut down on subleasing as its popularity rises with the advent of businesses such as Airbnb.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that renters have been cashing in on the profitability of the island's vacation rental market through online rental sites. But Honolulu officials are working on a way to curb the trend by strengthening the city's subleasing enforcement strategy.

Hawaii real estate analyst Stephany Sofos says she once had a tenant who was renting from her for $1,500 per month, but was subleasing for $1,000 per week through Craigslist and Airbnb.

Elizabeth Churchill, owner of tourism consultancy Churchill Group LLC, called the practice "brilliant" for tenants, but says those who are making money should follow regulations and pay their share.

