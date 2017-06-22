UH Manoa to demolish Henke Hall to make way for new Life Sciences building

The microbiology labs and classrooms in UH's Synder Hall are more than a half century old. Much of the equipment is either outdated or broken.

University officials confirm that after Thursday, classes will no longer be held in Building 1 on UH's College of Education campus. This comes less than 24 hours after Hawaii News Now exposed what faculty said were unsafe and unhealthy conditions.

University of Hawaii officials are proposing another round of tuition hikes to help deal with a deferred maintenance backlog of $503 million.

State lawmakers have funded a long-awaited construction project at the University of Hawaii's flagship campus, but some faculty members have major concerns about the $55 million plan.

A portion of upper campus at the University of Hawaii at Manoa is about to get a major facelift with construction of a new building set to begin soon.

UH announced plans for a state-of-the-art Life Sciences building near Hamilton Library and Kennedy Theater in August 2016.

The new 45,000-square foot facility will proved a modern learning space for the College of Natural Sciences which includes the biology, microbiology and botany departments.

“This is an exciting step for the future of science at UH Manoa,” College of Natural Sciences Dean Aloysius Helminck said. “The Life Sciences building gives us opportunities to greatly enhance how students, faculty and researchers approach science.

The facility comes with a nearly $50 million price tag as the university works to address a backlog of facility maintenance and rising costs.

To make way for the new building, Henke Hall will need to be demolished. Demolition is set to begin by the end of the month.

Once the facility is operational, UH officials say Snyder Hall will also be torn down.

Snyder Hall's fifth floor sat in irreparable condition for nearly a decade after ceiling collapses and other hazardous conditions made the space unsafe for students and staff.

A similar problem was found at the university's College of Education which closed in 2015 after school and state leaders deemed conditions at the facility's "Building One" were no longer up to par for classes.

Construction of the new four-story Life Sciences building is set to begin in late 2017. The work is expected to be completed sometime in 2019.

