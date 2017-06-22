Former President Barack Obama in the islands for unannounced visit

Former President Barack Obama made a surprise visit to Oahu this week.

Former President Barack Obama was spotted at one of his favorite stops on Oahu's windward side in an unexpected visit to the islands Wednesday.

The Mid Pacific Country Club hosted the former president for a round of golf Wednesday afternoon. A viewer sent in a photo to Hawaii News Now of the former president pausing to meet and greet some keiki at the country club.

Neighbors and members of the club also confirmed his visit to the course.

This is his second visit to the islands since leaving office.

In March, he made a surprise visit to Oahu. In that trip, he dined at Noi Thai Cuisine in Waikiki, and was reportedly with his sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng.

It is unclear who he is travelling with during this trip. His daughter Malia was also reportedly on Oahu earlier this week.

It is unknown how long Obama will be in the islands.

This story will be updated.

