Man who fatally stabbed Farrington High football player sentenced to life in prison

Police are investigating a stabbing at Kuhio Park Terrace on Tuesday left that left a juvenile dead and a man in serious condition.

Family members of the Farrington High School football player who was fatally stabbed Tuesday night in Kalihi say an innocent life was taken too soon.

Family: 16-year-old fatally stabbed in Kalihi was 'taken too soon'

The man accused of stabbing a Farrington High School football player to death has been charged, Honolulu police said.

The man connected to a 2016 fatal stabbing of a Farrington High School football player received a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole Wednesday.

In April 2016, then 27-year-old Adrian Bringas got into an altercation with 16-year-old Wesley Sula at the Kuhio Park Terrace in Kalihi. The argument led to Bringas fatally stabbing Sula in the chest.

Sula's older brother, Chippa, was also injured in the fight. He suffered a serious stab wound to his leg and was taken to the hospital.

Sula, a respected athlete at Farrington, died just a few days before what would've been his 17th birthday.

In February, Bringas went to trial for second-degree murder and second-degree attempted murder. He was found guilty on the charge of murder in the second degree.

Prior to his arrest in connection with the stabbing, Bringas had 58 other arrests on record for offenses including robbery, assault and theft.

Bringas now begins a life with the possibility of parole.

He was also ordered to pay over $10,000 in restitution.

