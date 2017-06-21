John John Florence a nominee for ESPYs Best Male Action Sports Athlete

After winning his first world title last year, North Shore's John John Florence is one of the nominees for Best Male Action Sports Athlete at the ESPY Awards. Florence, who is currently second in the WSL rankings, is the only surfer nominated.

Snowboarder Mark McMorris, skateboarder Nyjah Huston and skier Oystein Braaten are the other nominees.

Fans decide the winners by voting here. The award show will be held July 12th.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.