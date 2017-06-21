Ewa Beach man gets 10 years behind bars for child pornography offenses

An Ewa Beach man has been sentenced to 10 years behind bars for possessing and disseminating child pornography.

Donovan Soto, 58, was sentenced Wednesday for possessing and circulating over 94 movie files of children being sexually exploited.

He faced two counts of child abuse in the second degree, and one count of child abuse in the third degree.

Some of the children in the files he had appeared to be 12-years-old or younger, according to Attorney General Douglas Chin's office.

“Child pornography is child abuse. Children were hurt when these movies and pictures were made and they were hurt again every time they were watched and shared," Chin said in a press release. "The ten-year prison term this man received is appropriate.”

Soto began his sentence immediately.

The state advises parents to monitor their child while online to ensure safety. For more information and safety tips, click here.

