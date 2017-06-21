Advocates appalled after man who forced minor into prostitution is granted parole

Hawaii is the only state in the nation without a law that specifically bans sex trafficking, but current legislation that focuses on protecting victims aims to finally change that.

A national non-profit organization that aides victims of human trafficking says 30 cases in Hawaii were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2016, a slight increase over the prior calendar year.

A man who kidnapped an underage girl and forced her into prostitution will likely be set free next month after serving seven years of a 10-year sentence.

Earlier this month, the Hawaii Parole Board signed off on Mukadin D. Gordon's release from Halawa Correctional Facility — on the condition details of his supervision are ironed out.

And that decision has advocates for sex trafficking victims incensed.

"He represents the worst part of our society and is a danger to the community," said Kathryn Xian, the executive director of the Pacific Alliance to Stop Slavery. She said she's appalled Gordon won't be required to serve his full sentence.

Her organization stepped in to help the underage girl who he kidnapped and sexually assaulted.

"What he did to this child is unspeakable," Xian said. "What this tells us is that the Hawaii Paroling Authority can deem it possible to undermine all of the hard work that police and prosecutors and advocates have collectively done to prevent child sex trafficking in Hawaii."

Hawaii News Now asked the parole board why they're granting Gordon's release, but a spokesperson didn't reply to those questions.

Gordon's attorney, meanwhile, said sex offender inmates are subjected to the highest level of scrutiny by both the parole board and the prison system.

"Minor things prevent them from getting out and they essentially have to be perfect and follow every single requirement set up for them before they are released," said attorney David Hayakawa. "Once they are released on parole they are subject to the highest level of supervision of almost any other parolees that are out there."

Hayakawa said his client completed a mandatory sex offender treatment program along with all other programs the parole board recommended. Gordon plans to live in Washington state after his release. He's just waiting for the state to agree to oversee his supervision.

Attorney Eric Seitz added that Gordon is "far better off" on parole "where they have some sort of ability to supervise and restrict him than just serving out his sentence and being released with no conditions."

As Gordon awaits parole, he's also suing the state. He claims he was held in solitary confinement for extended periods of time shortly after his arrest and his constitutional rights were violated. The case is being appealed to the state Supreme Court.

