Pearl City's Jaysen Ishida chasing gold at World Taekwondo Championships

More than 1,700 of the top Taekwondo fighters in the world will meet next week in South Korea for the Taekwondo World Championship. There is a very good chance the lightweight gold medalist could come from our own backyard. His name is Jaysen Ishida.

"I started Taekwondo when I was four years old. I think we just saw an ad in the paper and it was something me and my brother could do," Ishida said.

That's how it began, nestled in Aiea at the Oahu Taekwondo Center, Jaysen Ishida has spent the last 20-plus years perfecting his craft. With a front row seat to older brother Jensen's success at the Junior Olympic level, Jaysen took note of his work ethic.

"Somewhere around 14-15 you could see if Jaysen could get the habits down like his brother, he was going to be really special," said his longtime coach Brian McCutcheon.

As a junior at Pearl City High School in 2009, Ishida won the Junior Olympic gold medal and was named outstanding male athlete at the event.

"I think I went the whole year without losing a match," Ishida recalled. "From that point on I started to really think about taking this to the Olympic stage one day."

Seven years later he had what he called a legitimate chance of making the 2016 games in Rio de Janeiro, only to come up just short. Instead he went to Brazil to help train the guys who did make the team.

"It was a little hard to watch, being there and seeing what I could have been doing," Ishida said.

"It was really tough because you just knew it wasn't for lack of talent, it was just mental growth, he was just young," McCutcheon said.

Ishida did grow from it and reached new heights this year. A member of the USA senior national team and now the first of McCutcheon's talented pupils to go to the senior world championships.

"In the past six months he's gone from being one of the better players to, in my opinion, the best in the world in his division," said McCutcheon.

The two have been together since the beginning, so it's only fitting that McCutcheon was tabbed as the United States Senior National Team coach as Ishida takes part in what he called his biggest achievement.

"Thus far yes, but hopefully not my biggest," Ishida said. "Hopefully topping that with a world championship medal."

McCutcheon added, "I think he's the best in the world and this is our chance to prove it."

While the Olympics are the biggest spotlight on the sport, Ishida and McCutcheon both said the world championship is the truest measure of who is the best in the world.

The tournament begins Saturday June 24th in Muju, South Korea.

