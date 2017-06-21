Hokule'a is on the move once again – but this time, much closer to home

Days after returning from worldwide voyage, Hokule'a was on the move again Wednesday – and though it was a team of experienced wayfinders and apprentice navigators who helped guide the canoe around the globe over the last three years, it was an army of volunteers who were needed to help with this particular adventure.

For the past several days, Hokule'a has been docked just outside the Honolulu Convention Center for the Malama Honua Fair and Summit. On Wednesday morning, it was time to move her back under the Ala Wai Canal bridge so that she could hit the open ocean again.

"We needed a number of volunteers and bodies to help weigh Hokule'a down, because the bridge is so low, and we also had to do it at low tide so that would also help," said Mikiala Akiona, a Hikianalia crew member on board the final leg of the worldwide voyage from Tahiti. "We had a little bit of water jugs on board, but really the people made the difference."

For many volunteers, it was their first time on-board Hokule'a. About 50 volunteers answered the call for help and gathered at dawn.

With towing assistance from Hawaiian Water Patrol and under the watchful eye of Pwo navigator Bruce Blankenfeld, the canoe was able to duck under the Ala Wai Canal bridge without any issues.

Despite the fact clearance was less than two inches in some spots, careful planning and help from the community made the move possible. Polynesian Voyaging Society officials say that's been true of their entire worldwide voyage.

"We knew we were in good hands because so many people were behind us," said Pwo navigator Bruce Blankenfeld, one of Hokule'a's captain. "We had so many friends were willing to help. People that we don't even know, but they're friends and they came down to help."

It's not the first time Hokule'a has had to adjust her sail plan by removing her masts.

"Washington, D.C. was probably one of the most interesting situations, because there was so many bridges and going right past the Capitol, we ended up picking up the rig and putting it back down and picking up the rig and putting it back down – all in about three hours time," said Hokule'a apprentice navigator Lehua Kamalu.

The hard work is made much easier with lots of dedicated hands.

"It's really a coordination between everyone that's here working on different lines at the same time – pulling on the right line, slacking on the others as the whole mast gets stood," said Pwo navigator Chadd Onohi Paishon, a captain of the Hawai'i Island wa'a Makali'i.

Hokule'a will be heading around the state this fall, with at least 30 stops at different ports visiting 100 different communities over the next year as a mahalo to all those who have supported her journey around the world.

