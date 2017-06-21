Police seek two accused of stealing from Waikiki canoe club

Vandals have done some dirty work on a Hawaiian canoe club's boats.

Vandals have done some dirty work on a Hawaiian canoe club's boats.

An East Oahu canoe club has been vandalized for the second time in less than a week. Several members of the Hui Nalu O Hawaii Canoe Club showed up ...

An East Oahu canoe club has been vandalized for the second time in less than a week. Several members of the Hui Nalu O Hawaii Canoe Club showed up ...

East Oahu paddlers repair 16 canoes after vandals strike twice in one week

East Oahu paddlers repair 16 canoes after vandals strike twice in one week

Honolulu police are seeking two individuals who are accused of stealing from a Waikiki canoe club in early June.

Hawaii News Now learned the incident happened during the morning hours of June 11.

Although it is unclear what the two stole, newly released surveillance footage from HPD show a man and a woman in the kitchen area of the facility. Both carrying skateboards and wearing backpacks, they examine the space cautiously as they look around.

At one point, the man in the video glances up at the security camera, but it doesn't deter him from continuing. The woman then proceeds to open the refrigerator to look inside.

This is the latest incident in a string of crimes against local canoe clubs.

In May, an East Oahu paddling group worked to repair the rigging on 16 canoes after vandals slashed the ropes twice in once week.

And in early April, graffiti was found scribbled along canoes on the banks of the Ala Wai.

No arrests have been reported in connection with those cases.

Anyone with information on this recent incident is asked to call Honolulu CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.