Police seek two accused of stealing from Waikiki canoe club

Honolulu police are seeking two individuals who are accused of stealing from a Waikiki canoe club in early June.
Hawaii News Now learned the incident happened during the morning hours of June 11.
Although it is unclear what the two stole, newly released surveillance footage from HPD show a man and a woman in the kitchen area of the facility. Both carrying skateboards and wearing backpacks, they examine the space cautiously as they look around.
At one point, the man in the video glances up at the security camera, but it doesn't deter him from continuing. The woman then proceeds to open the refrigerator to look inside.
This is the latest incident in a string of crimes against local canoe clubs.