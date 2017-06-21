Plans afoot to give historic Falls of Clyde a second life in its Scottish birthplace

It’s a national historic landmark and the last vessel of its kind still intact.

The Falls of Clyde is 140 years old and rusting away at Pier 7. Two years ago, the state impounded the vessel, ordering it out of Honolulu Harbor.

Friends of Falls of Clyde, the local organization responsible for the historic ship, tried in vain to find another place to dock.

The ship was getting close to being auctioned off — there was even talk of sinking it for dive tours — when a group in Scotland heard about the ship's plight and put together a plan to take her back to the country where she was built.

"The ship was built no more than 20 miles from where I'm sitting," said David O'Neill by phone from his home in Glasgow.

"The shipyard is still an active shipyard.

Through his group Save Falls of Clyde, O'Neill took to social media and contacted people in the international maritime industry.

Offers came in to rescue and restore the aging ship, one of the last four-masted, iron-hulled vessels in the world.

"The plans for the ship are to come back, be rebuilt, and extensively restored, but to have a new purpose," O'Neill said.

Falls of Clyde can't sail on its own so a lift ship is on standby to come to Hawaii to get it, possibly in September.

Two shipyards in Scotland have offered O'Neill their dry docks and services.

Tim Sakahara, of the state Transportation Department, said the plan is a positive first step. The Harbors Division is set to meet with the Friends of the Falls of Clyde next week to discuss how it can help "support the successful return of this vessel to her birthplace," he said.

Added Bruce McEwan, of the Friends of the Falls of Clyde, "I am 100 percent sure that everything Mr. O'Neill's been doing is going to come to full fruition very shortly."

His group raised more than $100,000 to get the ship ready for the voyage.

O'Neill estimates it will cost up to $18 million and take three years to make the ship seaworthy.

"We want her to be a living, breathing sailing ship again," he said. "Our business plan that we're working on is to bring her back and to have her entirely rebuilt effectively, and completely restored for a new purpose in life."

Once it's seaworthy, Save Falls of Clyde wants to use the ship for educational sailings, cargo transport, and other commercial ventures.

