Forecast: High surf expected as 'king tides' set to roll in

High pressure passing far to the north of Hawaii will maintain gentle to locally breezy trade winds for the next several days. A weak disturbance that is expected to approach the islands this weekend and early next week might slow the trades and increase showers a bit.

Surf remains elevated along south shores with some west side wrap. A new reinforcing swell is due tomorrow, so the advisory has been extended through Thursday.

A High Surf Advisory is in place for all south shores.

"King tides" are expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Check tide charts for times and heights in your neighborhood.

The combination of the extreme high tides and the large south swell could worsen expected beach and street flooding. If you live, work, or play along south shores, take appropriate precautions.

- Guy Hagi

