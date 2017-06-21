Tuesday's Digital Shortcast - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Tuesday's Digital Shortcast

A defensive lineman with the Green Bay Packers is arrested for drunk driving in Waikiki. Plus, the Honolulu Zoo is vandalized with spray paint.

Lacy Deniz has these headlines and more in today's Digital Shortcast.

